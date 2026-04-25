Lucy the Library Dinosaur, an icon for visitors at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville, is the star of a new children’s book, Lucy the Library Dinosaur and the Big Day.

Lucy, a six-foot tall, bright blue, handmade dinosaur, has been greeting patrons to the library for more than 30 years.

The book, written by Marcy Bridges and illustrated by Beth Sweet, joins Lucy as she prepares the library for a most exciting day, taking readers on a behind-the-scenes tour as she ensures everything is just right for one of the library’s most cherished programs: storytime.

“Lucy has been a source of joy for thousands of visitors over the years,” said Natalie Hutchinson, director of Augusta County Library. “Sharing her story in a children’s book is a wonderful way to celebrate her impact and extend that joy to even more families.”

The book is available for purchase online for $15.99 (plus shipping), with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Augusta County Library Foundation.

Funds raised will directly support library programming, events, and long-term projects.

The release also coincides with National Library Week 2026 and its theme, Find Your Joy! – a message that perfectly reflects Lucy’s decades-long role in the community.