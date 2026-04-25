Home Lucy the Library Dinosaur gets a starring role in a new children’s book
Local

Lucy the Library Dinosaur gets a starring role in a new children’s book

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
lucy the library dinosaur
Cover: Lucy the Library Dinosaur and the Big Day

Lucy the Library Dinosaur, an icon for visitors at the Augusta County Library in Fishersville, is the star of a new children’s book, Lucy the Library Dinosaur and the Big Day.

Lucy, a six-foot tall, bright blue, handmade dinosaur, has been greeting patrons to the library for more than 30 years.

The book, written by Marcy Bridges and illustrated by Beth Sweet, joins Lucy as she prepares the library for a most exciting day, taking readers on a  behind-the-scenes tour as she ensures everything is just right for one of the library’s most cherished programs: storytime.

“Lucy has been a source of joy for thousands of visitors over the years,” said Natalie Hutchinson, director of Augusta County Library. “Sharing her story in a children’s book is a wonderful way to celebrate her impact and extend that joy to even more families.”

The book is available for purchase online for $15.99 (plus shipping), with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Augusta County Library Foundation.

Funds raised will directly support library programming, events, and long-term projects.

The release also coincides with National Library Week 2026 and its themeFind Your Joy! – a message that perfectly reflects Lucy’s decades-long role in the community.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Mark Warner mourning the loss of his daughter, Madison, to Type 1 diabetes
4 Waynesboro: Number of unhoused seeking shelter up dramatically in recent months
5 Orange County, 60 percent-plus Trump in 2024, lost a major employer, because of Trump

Latest News

social change protest
Local, Politics

Charlottesville among several Virginia localities with May Day Strong events

Chris Graham
ryan odom
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’

Chris Graham

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom did a guest spot on “The Hoops HQ Show” with Seth Davis and Andy Katz that dropped on Friday, and at this writing, has been stuck on 989 views on YouTube for the past two hours.

vdot road construction
Local

Augusta County: Road closure will affect drivers in Harriston area

Chris Graham

VDOT will close part of Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) in Augusta County beginning on Monday for maintenance on a railroad overpass bridge just west of Route 340 (East Side Highway) in the Harriston area.

pickleball
Local

Albemarle County: Darden Towe Park courts facilities closing for renovations

Chris Graham
route 20 albemarle county
Local

Albemarle County: Route 20/Stony Point Road improvements focus of meeting

Chris Graham
harrisonburg tree farm
Local

Harrisonburg: City plants 10K trees on tree farm as part of climate effort

Chris Graham
uva softball walkoff
Etc.

UVA Softball: #23 ‘Hoos rally to win series opener with NC State, 3-1

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status