Home Waynesboro: Community read to feature works by Robin Wall Kimmerer
Schools, Arts, Media

Waynesboro: Community read to feature works by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Chris Graham
Published date:
Waynesboro Public Library
Waynesboro Public Library

Stone Soup Books and the Waynesboro Public Library are partnering on a community read featuring the works of author Robin Wall Kimmerer set to begin next week.

Featured titles include The Serviceberry, Braiding Sweetgrass and the children’s book Bud Finds Her Gift.

Limited copies of each title will be available for the public to pick up starting May 4 at both locations.

Throughout the program, Waynesboro Public Library and Stone Soup Books will host book discussions, family story times, and nature-inspired activities, including a pre-recorded talk by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

For more information, contact Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746 or Stone Soup Books at 540-943-0084.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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