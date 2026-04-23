Stone Soup Books and the Waynesboro Public Library are partnering on a community read featuring the works of author Robin Wall Kimmerer set to begin next week.

Featured titles include The Serviceberry, Braiding Sweetgrass and the children’s book Bud Finds Her Gift.

Limited copies of each title will be available for the public to pick up starting May 4 at both locations.

Throughout the program, Waynesboro Public Library and Stone Soup Books will host book discussions, family story times, and nature-inspired activities, including a pre-recorded talk by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

For more information, contact Waynesboro Public Library at 540-942-6746 or Stone Soup Books at 540-943-0084.