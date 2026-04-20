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Registration now open for 21st annual Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby

Chris Graham
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soap box derby
Photo: © ten03/Adobe Stock

Registration for the 21st annual Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby is now open.

The derby will take place on Saturday, May 30, on Research Drive, which will be transformed into a track for the event. Spectators can line the route to cheer on their favorite racers. The organizers have implemented various safety measures to ensure the well-being of all participants and attendees.

The Rotary Club of Rockingham County is the event sponsor.

“We are thrilled to host the annual Soap Box Derby once again,” said Matt Findley, the race director. “This event has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together and showcases the incredible talent and creativity of our participants. We invite everyone to join us on May 30 for an unforgettable day of racing and family fun.”

Sign up on the official Rotary Soap Box Derby website at harrisonburg.soapboxderby.org.

The last day for driver registration is May 5.

For driving and racecar questions, contact Thomas Rea at [email protected] or 540-239-0023.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses, organizations, and individuals looking to support this exciting community event.

For sponsorship inquiries, contact Bob Strimer at [email protected] or 206-930-7216.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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