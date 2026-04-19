Home Staunton students earn top honors in state-level music competitions
Schools, Arts, Culture, Media

Staunton students earn top honors in state-level music competitions

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton schools music 1
Photo: Staunton City Schools

Band and choir students in the Staunton public school system earned top honors at state-level competitions this spring.

All of the Staunton City Schools band ensembles – the Staunton High School Concert Band, the Staunton High School Symphonic Band, the Shelburne Middle School Eighth Grade Band, and the Shelburne Middle School Seventh Grade Band – received superior ratings at the Virginia Band & Orchestra Directors’ Association Concert Performance Assessment.

The Shelburne Middle School bands will be awarded VBODA Virginia Honor Band status.

“This award has only been available to middle schools for the past two years, and Shelburne has received it both years,” said Charlie Nesmith, the band director at Shelburne.

staunton schools music 3
Photo: Staunton City Schools

The Shelburne seventh-grade band performed a Grade III piece of music at the assessment, which had never before been attempted by a seventh-grade band in the district.

The eighth-grade band performed a piece of Grade IV music, which is a higher difficulty level than many high school bands performed at the event.

“This is a huge milestone and a testament to our amazing students,” Nesmith said.

The Staunton High School Symphonic Band achieved two special accomplishments at the 2026 Performance Event. They are the first Band in Virginia to program “Heart on Fire” by Viet Cuong, a Grade V piece commissioned by the College Band Directors National Association.

“Their performance received a perfect score in all captions and categories from all adjudicators,” said Jon Wilson, the Staunton High band director.

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Photo: Staunton City Schools

The Staunton High School Choir earned a superior rating at its choral assessment in March, rounding out an outstanding season of performances. 

The Chamber Singers set a new record for Staunton High School by performing at the highest possible difficulty level in Virginia.

Because both the Staunton High School band and the choir received superior ratings, the high school will be recognized as a Blue Ribbon School for Music this year by the Virginia Music Educators Association, a distinction awarded only to schools whose top ensembles achieve the highest level of performance.

This marks just the second time in the school’s history that it has earned this honor, and the first time under the name Staunton High School.

“This recognition reflects the daily commitment our students and music educators make to their craft,” said Dr. Eric Irizarry, the superintendent of schools at Staunton City Schools. “They show up ready to work, support one another and take pride in representing our schools. It’s rewarding to see that effort come together at this level, and we are very fortunate to have some of the best of the best guiding our students to this level of success. I congratulate our students and educators for representing the division with excellence.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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