Home Robin von Seldeneck to step down from Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library
Schools, Arts, Media

Robin von Seldeneck to step down from Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Chris Graham
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Robin von Seldeneck. Photo: Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum

Robin von Seldeneck is leaving her post as president and CEO at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum to take over as executive director of the Frontier Culture Museum.

Von Seldeneck’s departure is effective July 5.

She has been at WWPL for more than 17 years.

“The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library has benefited greatly from Robin’s leadership for over a decade and is deeply grateful for her service,” said Mike Quillen, the chair of the board at WWPL. “She has built strong programming and an outstanding staff. She will leave having seen the first phase of our museum reimagining become a reality. Our board has already undertaken the initial steps to implement a succession plan that will provide continuity in leadership.”

“Most importantly, I am proud of the team that defines this organization today, and the culture of trust, inclusion, and integrity that surrounds it,” von Seldeneck said. “That culture, along with our commitment to sharing Wilson’s full and complex story with honesty and care, is the legacy I am most honored to leave behind.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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