A former Nobel Peace Prize winner – no, not that one; that one didn’t actually win – will speak in Harrisonburg on Friday.

David Beasley, the former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, who was the leader of the organization when it was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, will speak at Atlantic Union Bank Center at JMU in at the Rotary District 7570 Conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ramesh Ferris, a global advocate for polio eradication and disability awareness, is also a featured speaker at the event, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

“This conference is about bringing people together who are committed to making a difference — locally and globally,” said Andy Vanhook, District Governor for Rotary District 7570. “As someone who calls Harrisonburg home, I’m especially excited to welcome Rotarians from across our region to experience this community while we come together to address challenges like hunger, disease, and strengthening our local communities.”

Marketplace



