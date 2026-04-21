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Harrisonburg: Rotary Conference features Nobel Peace Prize winner

Chris Graham
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A former Nobel Peace Prize winner – no, not that one; that one didn’t actually win – will speak in Harrisonburg on Friday.

David Beasley, the former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, who was the leader of the organization when it was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, will speak at Atlantic Union Bank Center at JMU in at the Rotary District 7570 Conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ramesh Ferris, a global advocate for polio eradication and disability awareness, is also a featured speaker at the event, which will begin at 2:30 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

“This conference is about bringing people together who are committed to making a difference — locally and globally,” said Andy Vanhook, District Governor for Rotary District 7570. “As someone who calls Harrisonburg home, I’m especially excited to welcome Rotarians from across our region to experience this community while we come together to address challenges like hunger, disease, and strengthening our local communities.”

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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