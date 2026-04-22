Home UVA Basketball: Rumor mill has ‘Hoos hooking up with UConn in MSG
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Rumor mill has ‘Hoos hooking up with UConn in MSG

Chris Graham
Published date:
sam lewis uva basketball
Sam Lewis. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

There’s some smoke on the interwebs about a Virginia-UConn game at Madison Square Garden next season, which, if it happens, we’re headed to Midtown Manhattan, who’s coming with us?

UConn just played in a national title game for the third time in four seasons, losing this time, 69-63, to Michigan, to wrap a 34-6 season.

Both the Huskies and the ’Hoos are consensus Top 10 teams in the various Too Early Top 25s out months ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

This despite Ryan Odom frustrating the UVA Basketball fan base by not just signing a bunch of guys from the portal to give them something to talk about.

Support AFP!

  • AFP’s UVA Sports content is free – but it costs us time and money to keep on top of everything. Pitch in to us keep everybody up to date on UVA Basketball, UVA Football and more!

I mean, he got return commitments from three starters – first-team All-ACC power forward Thijs de Ridder, center Johann Grunloh, shooting guard Sam Lewis – plus backup point guard Chance Mallory, and he has four-star recruit Silas Barkdale and guards Martin Carrere and Elijah Gertrude as depth guys.

It’s not enough, per the fan base.

There’s no pleasing a fan base.

I’m hearing that Odom and staff are in the mix for a couple of top Euro prospects, which worked out for the program this past season.

Those kinds of things take time.

Anyway.

The last time a UVA hoops team played in MSG was in the 2014 Sweet 16.

Our guys lost to Michigan State, in a game in which we all saw Tevin Jones get fouled, with no call.

A win over Sparty would have gotten us an Elite Eight game with, you guessed it, UConn, which went on to win the national title that year.

I’ll try to work in a Broadway show or two while I’m up there.

Shop Amazon: Products to show your UVA fandom

Affiliate disclosure: Some articles and advertisements may include sponsored links which may earn us a fee or commission.

 

Marketplace



Support AFP


 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
2 Update: Victim ID’d in Augusta County shooting; shooter questioned, released
3 Waynesboro: The politics that might kill a needed affordable-housing project
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott, finally, gets a contract extension, through 2030
5 UVA Basketball fans think the sky is falling: It’s not, but we all have to cope

Latest News

robin von seldeneck
Schools, Arts, Media

Robin von Seldeneck to step down from Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Chris Graham
police court law
Politics

Bumfart MAGA judge issues another injunction trying to block referendum

Chris Graham

The MAGA judge down in Tazewell County has issued an injunction in the MAGA case trying to upend the congressional redistricting literally approved hours ago by Virginia voters.

government money
Politics

Dominion Energy CEO makes Top 10 list of most overpaid power utility guys

Chris Graham

If I’m Edward Blue, the CEO at Dominion Energy, I’m torqued at finding out I’m only 10th on the list of massively overpaid energy CEOs compiled by the Energy and Policy Institute.

billy strings
Schools, Arts, Media

Billy Strings broke his leg at end of JPJ show: Staff at UVA are ‘angels’

Chris Graham
missing person
State/National News

Good news: Authorities locate missing Richmond man with dementia

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics

Trump on Virginia ‘yes’ vote: It was ‘rigged,’ and he didn’t understand any of it

Chris Graham
uva football solomon beebe
Football

UVA Football: Elliott stocked up on tailbacks, which will be a position of strength in 2026

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status