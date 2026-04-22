There’s some smoke on the interwebs about a Virginia-UConn game at Madison Square Garden next season, which, if it happens, we’re headed to Midtown Manhattan, who’s coming with us?

UConn just played in a national title game for the third time in four seasons, losing this time, 69-63, to Michigan, to wrap a 34-6 season.

Both the Huskies and the ’Hoos are consensus Top 10 teams in the various Too Early Top 25s out months ahead of the 2026-2027 season.

This despite Ryan Odom frustrating the UVA Basketball fan base by not just signing a bunch of guys from the portal to give them something to talk about.

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I mean, he got return commitments from three starters – first-team All-ACC power forward Thijs de Ridder, center Johann Grunloh, shooting guard Sam Lewis – plus backup point guard Chance Mallory, and he has four-star recruit Silas Barkdale and guards Martin Carrere and Elijah Gertrude as depth guys.

It’s not enough, per the fan base.

There’s no pleasing a fan base.

I’m hearing that Odom and staff are in the mix for a couple of top Euro prospects, which worked out for the program this past season.

Those kinds of things take time.

Anyway.

The last time a UVA hoops team played in MSG was in the 2014 Sweet 16.

Our guys lost to Michigan State, in a game in which we all saw Tevin Jones get fouled, with no call.

A win over Sparty would have gotten us an Elite Eight game with, you guessed it, UConn, which went on to win the national title that year.

I’ll try to work in a Broadway show or two while I’m up there.

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