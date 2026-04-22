Billy Strings finished up a pair of sold-out shows at JPJ this past weekend in the most painful way possible – breaking his leg before the encore.

The bluegrass star is also an avid skateboarder, which is what led to the gruesome injury.

He was trying a back 180 backstage, a trick he said he’s done “a million times,” and landed awkwardly.

“I heard it snap over the screaming crowd. Sounded like a damn 2×4,” Strings said.

He was treated for the injury at UVA Medical Center.

“The staff here at UVA rules,” Strings wrote on his socials. “They screwed me all back together. They are absolute angels on Earth.”

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The injury – and recovery – is putting the kibosh on Strings’ tour. He had dates on the schedule this week in Charleston, W.Va., and Fishers, Ind., that have now been moved into the summer.

His next scheduled tour stop is July 2 in Austin, Texas.

“I don’t believe that I could give you guys the show you deserve coming right out of this surgery, and these first few days are really important as far as keeping this thing elevated and letting it heal,” Strings wrote on his socials.

“It’s a dumbass mistake, and it’s all my fault,” Strings wrote. “I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do, ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something.”

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