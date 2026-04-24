Home People like watching the NFL Draft, for some reason: I’d rather watch paint dry, personally
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People like watching the NFL Draft, for some reason: I’d rather watch paint dry, personally

Chris Graham
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I have never gotten the TV appeal of the NFL Draft, which I know gets good ratings, so it appeals to enough people that the NFL and ESPN put their best foot forward.

To me, it’s picking names out of a hat – and as much as the front offices and draftniks make a deal out of the hard work that goes into evaluating prospects, you could do just as well using a couple of old Phil Steele summer preview guides and the agate from the USA Today sports section.

Sillier to me than watching names announced every few minutes are the various draft grade columns from analysts who have either never worked in an NFL front office or are writing about the draft because they used to work in a front office and got fired.

Seriously, “Eagles first-round grade: A+,” or whatever – OK, so, the guy giving the A+ likes the guy who the team took, or if the grade is a D or an F, they didn’t like it, which matters, why?

So, a glorified blogger thinks the team they write about should have drafted a corner from the SEC instead of a right guard from the MAC.

I guess people click, so, the stories, they keep a-comin’.

Assuming a UVA kid or two hears his name called today or tomorrow, I’ll write something about it – on how the kid did at UVA, how it looks like he might fit with his NFL team.

I don’t know that I view those stories as needing to be of the breaking-news variety.

The season doesn’t start until September!

We’re three months from training camp, for chrissakes.

As regular readers already know, I’m not the guy to go to for recruiting news for UVA Football or UVA Basketball, which feels to me akin to covering a pro draft.

I just can’t conjure up the give a sh-t to want to waste my limited brain power to knowing who the coaching staff has coming into town next week, which high school sophomore just got an offer, who might be coming because his older sister is a third-year psych major.

Get ’em on Grounds, or in the case of the pros, get ’em signed and in camp, and then I’ll do my thing.

Meantime, I’ll be watching baseball while y’all are keeping up with the names being picked out of various hats.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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