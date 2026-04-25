A proposed design concept for pedestrian crossing improvements on Route 20/Stony Point Road will be the focus of the Pantops Community Advisory Committee meeting on Monday.

VDOT Resident Engineer Carrie Shepheard and Transportation Operations Director Troy Austin will present the design concept, and there will be time reserved for Q&A.

The meeting will be held at the Kessler Conference Room at Sentara Martha Jefferson Outpatient Care Center in Charlottesville beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Can’t make the meeting? The presentation will be shared on the calendar card following the meeting.