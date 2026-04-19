The Interstate 81 widening project in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area that got Gov. Abigail Spanberger in town for a visit this week is scheduled to begin overnight construction activities on Monday evening.

Motorists can anticipate 24/7 shoulder closures and overnight single-lane closures on I-81 in both directions from approximately one mile south of Exit 243 (Route 11/Pleasant Valley Road) to Mile Marker 244 (near Rocktown High School) from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All roadway lanes will remain open during peak travel times, and construction-related lane closures will also be limited during significant holidays and major events to help reduce impacts on travelers.

“I-81 is a major north-south backbone not only for Virginia, but for the entire freight network of the East Coast,” said Spanberger, who was in town on Tuesday to break ground on the widening of more than six miles of I-81 in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area.

“Modern, reliable infrastructure is essential to supporting local economies up and down the Shenandoah Valley, and I am proud to celebrate this investment alongside local leaders. I know this expansion will make a difference in the lives of the Virginians who rely on 1-81 every day,” Spanberger said.

The Harrisonburg-area widening is being constructed under a $219 million contract as part of the $4 billion I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.

Other major I-81 CIP projects in the VDOT Staunton District include:

Staunton -area widening (scheduled for completion in summer 2027)

-area widening (scheduled for completion in summer 2027) Weyers Cave truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027)

truck-climbing lanes (scheduled for completion in late 2027) Strasburg -area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028)

-area widening (scheduled for completion in fall 2028) Winchester-area widening (construction starts in 2028)

The I-81 CIP includes 65 construction projects plus operational improvements along I-81 in Virginia to enhance safety, reduce congestion and unlock the region for further economic growth.

Find out more at Improve81.org.

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