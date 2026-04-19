Home Madison County: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Old Rag Mountain
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Madison County: Injured hiker rescued by helicopter from Old Rag Mountain

Chris Graham
Published date:
med-flight 1 rescue madison county
Photo: Virginia State Police

A hiker who had suffered a head injury was rescued by helicopter from Old Rag Mountain in Madison County on Sunday.

The afternoon rescue, conducted by a Med-Flight 1 crew, was made more difficult by high winds.

An initial hoist rescue was unsuccessful, per a Virginia State Police spokesperson, because of wind conditions, but a second attempt at a different direction and altitude was able to get to the hiker.

A Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Flight paramedic was lowered to the ground and secured the hiker, who was then lifted to the helicopter and flown to UVA Medical Center.

Med Flight-1 is a joint effort between Virginia State Police pilots and paramedics from the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Department.

Med-Flight 1, based at the Chesterfield County Airport, is located about 80 nautical miles from the rescue site.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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