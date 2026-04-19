A hiker who had suffered a head injury was rescued by helicopter from Old Rag Mountain in Madison County on Sunday.

The afternoon rescue, conducted by a Med-Flight 1 crew, was made more difficult by high winds.

An initial hoist rescue was unsuccessful, per a Virginia State Police spokesperson, because of wind conditions, but a second attempt at a different direction and altitude was able to get to the hiker.

A Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Flight paramedic was lowered to the ground and secured the hiker, who was then lifted to the helicopter and flown to UVA Medical Center.

Med Flight-1 is a joint effort between Virginia State Police pilots and paramedics from the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Department.

Med-Flight 1, based at the Chesterfield County Airport, is located about 80 nautical miles from the rescue site.

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