Augusta County: Road closure will affect drivers in Harriston area

VDOT will close part of Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) in Augusta County beginning on Monday for maintenance on a railroad overpass bridge just west of Route 340 (East Side Highway) in the Harriston area.

The closure is expected to run through Thursday.

During the closure, Route 778 traffic will detour as follows:

Drivers east of the bridge will go north on Route 340, turn left on Route 256 (Third Street/Weyers Cave Road) , left on Route 865 (Rockfish Road) and continue south to Route 778.

, left on and continue south to Route 778. Drivers west of the bridge will go north on Route 865, turn right on Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road/Third Street), right on Route 340 and continue south to Route 778.