The Democratic committees in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are hosting a Candidates Fair on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

The idea: to introduce folks to the wide array of candidates in the new congressional districts.

Location: the Harrisonburg–Rockingham County Democratic Headquarters, 850 W. Market St., Harrisonburg.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Expected to be in attendance

Sixth District

Pete Barlow

Hugh Murray

Tom Perriello

Seventh District

JP Cooney

Adam Dunigan

Elizabeth Guzman

Dan Helmer

Dave Kennedy

Dorothy McAuliffe

Adele McClure

Ken Mitchell

Joe Schiarizzi

11th District

Bree Fram

James Walkinshaw