The Democratic committees in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are hosting a Candidates Fair on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.
The idea: to introduce folks to the wide array of candidates in the new congressional districts.
Location: the Harrisonburg–Rockingham County Democratic Headquarters, 850 W. Market St., Harrisonburg.
The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Expected to be in attendance
Sixth District
- Pete Barlow
- Hugh Murray
- Tom Perriello
Seventh District
- JP Cooney
- Adam Dunigan
- Elizabeth Guzman
- Dan Helmer
- Dave Kennedy
- Dorothy McAuliffe
- Adele McClure
- Ken Mitchell
- Joe Schiarizzi
11th District
- Bree Fram
- James Walkinshaw