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Harrisonburg: Local Dem committees hosting congressional candidates event

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: Virginia Legislative Information System

The Democratic committees in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are hosting a Candidates Fair on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m.

The idea: to introduce folks to the wide array of candidates in the new congressional districts.

Location: the Harrisonburg–Rockingham County Democratic Headquarters, 850 W. Market St., Harrisonburg.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Expected to be in attendance

Sixth District

  • Pete Barlow
  • Hugh Murray
  • Tom Perriello

Seventh District

  • JP Cooney
  • Adam Dunigan
  • Elizabeth Guzman
  • Dan Helmer
  • Dave Kennedy
  • Dorothy McAuliffe
  • Adele McClure
  • Ken Mitchell
  • Joe Schiarizzi

11th District

  • Bree Fram
  • James Walkinshaw

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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