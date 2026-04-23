The guy who barely ran against Tim Kaine for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia in the 2024 cycle, and lost, Hung Cao, is the latest MAGA to be rewarded for failure, earning himself a temporary post as the acting Secretary of the Navy.

Virginia MAGAs should be upset at seeing Cao, who practically ghosted his way through his 2024 fall race with Kaine, skipping out on scheduled debates with the sitting senator, after doing the same during his run for the MAGA nomination in the spring, getting a plum assignment in the regime.

Cao, who made headlines in 2024 when he called Staunton “podunk,” lost to Kaine by nine points, which makes you wonder, what if he’d tried?

ICYMI

Looking back on it, he probably did better by not trying.

Going viral today is a 2023 interview that Cao did with Trump-supporting pastor Sean Feucht in which Cao mused aloud about how “witchcraft” had “taken over” the city of Monterey, California.

“A lot of witchcraft and the Wiccan community has really taken over. We can’t let that happen to Virginia,” Cao said, with a straight face, because of course the guy who is now the acting Secretary of the Navy would allow himself to be led to believe that Monterey, California, had been taken over by witches.

In addition to Virginia MAGAs, Glenn Youngkin should also be mad that Hung Cao got that assignment.

Youngkin has been begging Trump for a job for the past year, and – nothing.