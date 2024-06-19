Countries
New Kaine campaign ad hits at Hung Cao not seeming to actually want to be a senator
New Kaine campaign ad hits at Hung Cao not seeming to actually want to be a senator

Chris Graham
I think we can bet that the new Tim Kaine campaign ad hitting at the new Republican U.S. Senate nominee, Hung Cao, who doesn’t seem to want the job, just the title, is hitting on a message that we’ll see repeated a good bit between now and Election Day.

Cao, now famously, referred to the News Leader in Staunton as “podunk” because the paper published a story about his super PAC that was supposed to help Republican candidates in last year’s state legislative elections, but didn’t.

Also famously, Cao skipped out on Republican candidate forums in Abingdon and Newport News because he didn’t think it made sense for him to drive from his home base in Northern Virginia to the other corners of the state.

“Elitists who refuse to show up for you will never stand up for you. I stand up for all Virginians, and I always will,” said Kaine in the campaign spot, in which he mentions casually that he spent his honeymoon in Staunton.

He doesn’t say this, but I can vouch personally for him making an unannounced visit to Waynesboro a few years ago to walk the South River Greenway, only because I was also walking that Sunday afternoon on the South River Greenway, and happened to run into him.

Dude seems to genuinely like Virginia – all of it, not just the NoVa part.

“Virginians deserve a U.S. senator like Tim Kaine who shows up in every corner of the commonwealth, listens, and respects them,” said Michael Beyer, communications director for the Kaine for Virginia campaign. “The contrast in this race couldn’t be clearer: Tim Kaine is always willing to meet with Virginians and listen to them, while Hung Cao is an out-of-touch elitist who insults Virginians and refuses to show up for them.”

I can’t argue with that.

