Home Trump on Virginia ‘yes’ vote: It was ‘rigged,’ and he didn’t understand any of it
Politics

Trump on Virginia ‘yes’ vote: It was ‘rigged,’ and he didn’t understand any of it

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump virginia yes vote
Screenshot: Truth Social

Donald Trump has finally weighed in on the Virginia “Yes” vote, calling the result, predictably, “rigged,” because that’s what he knows.

“All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive Mail In Ballot Drop,” Trump wrote, only borderline making any sense, on his Truth Social account on Wednesday.

Incidentally, about Truth Social: the Trumps just fired the CEO of Trump Media, the parent company of the social media site, former MAGA congressman Devin Nunes, on news that Trump Media lost $712 million in 2025.

I think worse than that: Truth Social lost $712 million on revenues of just, gulp, $3.7 million.

So. Much. Winning.

Back to Grandpa’s ramblings: Republicans were winning “all day long”?

In what world?

He’s referring there to how the results are reported in Virginia, where the cow and cornfield MAGA counties get their votes to the Virginia Department of Elections early and call it a night, while Fairfax County, with a population bigger than eight states, takes a while to get its hundreds of thousands of votes into the system.

On the TV, “No” was winning at halftime, but they play all four quarters for a reason.

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Donald Trump. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock

More Trump:

“The Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory! Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split,” Trump went on.

Um, no: Trump lost Virginia in 2024 to Kamala Harris by 5.8 points.

Trump got 46 percent of the vote.

Quick numbers analysis: 51.8 percent to 46.0 percent ain’t 50-50.

The best part of the Trump plaintive wail:

“In addition to everything else,” Trump wrote,” the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive. As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of ‘Justice.’”

The courts will not save the bacon of he who aces his dementia tests, unfortunately for him.

He picked a fight, and as usual, he lost.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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