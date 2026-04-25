Indivisible Charlottesville and Cville DSA are hosting a local May Day Strong event this coming Friday, May 1, with the focus being: No Work. No School. No Shopping.
May Day Strong is organized around several core principles:
- That we tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first,
- No ICE. No war. No private army serving authoritarian power.
- Expand democracy. Hands off our vote.
Other May Day Strong events in Virginia are scheduled in:
- Abingdon: 4:30 p.m.
- Annandale: 4 p.m.
- Bristol: 6 p.m.
- Chesapeake: one at 11 a.m., one at 5 p.m.
- Christiansburg: 5:30 p.m.
- Culpeper: noon
- Farmville: 4:30 p.m.
- Franconia: 4 p.m.
- Haymarket: 4 p.m.
- Herndon: 4 p.m.
- Independence: 5 p.m.
- Louisa: noon
- Lynchburg: one at 8 a.m., one at 5 p.m.
- Manassas: one at 1 p.m., one at 2 p.m.
- Roanoke: 2 p.m.
- Virginia Beach: 3:30 p.m.
- Virginia Tech campus: noon
- Williamsburg: 6 p.m.
Full schedule: click here.
The Charlottesville May Day Strong event will begin at noon on Friday at the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall, with a march to Booker T. Washington Park to follow.
The Booker T. Washington Park portion of the event will feature speakers, music, teach-ins and child-centered activities.