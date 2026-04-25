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Charlottesville among several Virginia localities with May Day Strong events

Chris Graham
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Photo: © oneinchpunch/stock.adobe.com

Indivisible Charlottesville and Cville DSA are hosting a local May Day Strong event this coming Friday, May 1, with the focus being: No Work. No School. No Shopping.

May Day Strong is organized around several core principles:

  • That we tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first,
  • No ICE. No war.  No private army serving authoritarian power.
  • Expand democracy. Hands off our vote.

Other May Day Strong events in Virginia are scheduled in:

  • Abingdon: 4:30 p.m.
  • Annandale: 4 p.m.
  • Bristol: 6 p.m.
  • Chesapeake: one at 11 a.m., one at 5 p.m.
  • Christiansburg: 5:30 p.m.
  • Culpeper: noon
  • Farmville: 4:30 p.m.
  • Franconia: 4 p.m.
  • Haymarket: 4 p.m.
  • Herndon: 4 p.m.
  • Independence: 5 p.m.
  • Louisa: noon
  • Lynchburg: one at 8 a.m., one at 5 p.m.
  • Manassas: one at 1 p.m., one at 2 p.m.
  • Roanoke: 2 p.m.
  • Virginia Beach: 3:30 p.m.
  • Virginia Tech campus: noon
  • Williamsburg: 6 p.m.

Full schedule: click here.

The Charlottesville May Day Strong event will begin at noon on Friday at the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall, with a march to Booker T. Washington Park to follow.

The Booker T. Washington Park portion of the event will feature speakers, music, teach-ins and child-centered activities.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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