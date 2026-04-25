Indivisible Charlottesville and Cville DSA are hosting a local May Day Strong event this coming Friday, May 1, with the focus being: No Work. No School. No Shopping.

May Day Strong is organized around several core principles:

That we tax the rich so our families, not their fortunes, come first,

so our families, not their fortunes, come first, No ICE. No war. No private army serving authoritarian power.

No private army serving authoritarian power. Expand democracy. Hands off our vote.

Other May Day Strong events in Virginia are scheduled in:

Abingdon : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Annandale : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Bristol : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Chesapeake : one at 11 a.m., one at 5 p.m.

: one at 11 a.m., one at 5 p.m. Christiansburg : 5:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. Culpeper : noon

: noon Farmville : 4:30 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. Franconia : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Haymarket : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Herndon : 4 p.m.

: 4 p.m. Independence : 5 p.m.

: 5 p.m. Louisa : noon

: noon Lynchburg : one at 8 a.m., one at 5 p.m.

: one at 8 a.m., one at 5 p.m. Manassas : one at 1 p.m., one at 2 p.m.

: one at 1 p.m., one at 2 p.m. Roanoke : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Virginia Beach : 3:30 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech campus : noon

: noon Williamsburg: 6 p.m.

Full schedule: click here.

The Charlottesville May Day Strong event will begin at noon on Friday at the Freedom of Speech Wall on the Downtown Mall, with a march to Booker T. Washington Park to follow.

The Booker T. Washington Park portion of the event will feature speakers, music, teach-ins and child-centered activities.