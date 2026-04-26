Home UVA Softball: Taylor Smith no-hitter keys ‘Hoos to 8-0 win over NC State
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UVA Softball: Taylor Smith no-hitter keys ‘Hoos to 8-0 win over NC State

Chris Graham
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Taylor Smith celebrates her first collegiate no-hitter with her teammates. Photo: UVA Athletics

Taylor Smith threw a five-inning no-hitter, and #23 Virginia got a grand slam from Alex Call and a home run from Bella Cabral, in an 8-0 win over NC State on Saturday.

Smith, a freshman, struck out three and walked three in her first collegiate no-hitter, and the first for a UVA pitcher since Eden Bigham’s perfect game on March 1, 2025.

Virginia (35-12, 12-10 ACC) has taken the first two games in the weekend series from State (25-22, 6-13 ACC).

Cabral’s two-run homer in the first, her 12th of the season, got Virginia out to the early lead, before a five-run outburst, keyed by the grand slam from Call, made it 7-0 after three.

The ’Hoos walked it off in the fifth with a single through the left side from Hannah Weismer that brought Kelsey Hackett home from second.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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