Taylor Smith threw a five-inning no-hitter, and #23 Virginia got a grand slam from Alex Call and a home run from Bella Cabral, in an 8-0 win over NC State on Saturday.

Smith, a freshman, struck out three and walked three in her first collegiate no-hitter, and the first for a UVA pitcher since Eden Bigham’s perfect game on March 1, 2025.

Virginia (35-12, 12-10 ACC) has taken the first two games in the weekend series from State (25-22, 6-13 ACC).

Cabral’s two-run homer in the first, her 12th of the season, got Virginia out to the early lead, before a five-run outburst, keyed by the grand slam from Call, made it 7-0 after three.

The ’Hoos walked it off in the fifth with a single through the left side from Hannah Weismer that brought Kelsey Hackett home from second.