VDOT has released an updated schedule for road construction and maintenance for the coming week.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies.

When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network.

Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts.

News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

Augusta County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 87 to 100 , eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 100 to 99, westbound – Right shoulder closures for ditch cleaning, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 218 to 220 , northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night (May 3).

, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday night (May 3). *UPDATE* Mile marker 221 to 227 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for overhead sign work and barrier wall placement, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 eastbound. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening projectwith estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. *NEW* Mile marker 221 to 222 , northbound – Overnight single lane closures for underdrain installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 3-21 nights.

, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for underdrain installations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 3-21 nights. *UPDATE* Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound and southbound – Slow-roll traffic control (rolling roadblocks) for controlled blasting, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Exit 235 northbound on-ramp closed during this time. Southbound overnight left lane closures from mile marker 237 to 236 for bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights of May 3 – May 7. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through June 26.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) interchange and Second Street for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 11 (Commerce Road, Staunton) – Shoulder closures between Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) and Technology Drive for electrical installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed at intersections with Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), Route 792 (Indian Mound Road/Balsley Road) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) for intersection improvements, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 6.

Route 254 (Hermitage Road) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control at various locations between Waynesboro city limits and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) for shoulder widening, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through June 5.

Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) and Edelweiss Lane for shoulder widening operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through June 25.

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 680 (Burketown Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 696 (Coffman Road) for bridge replacement over Naked Creek, through May 15. Follow posted detour.

*NEW* Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 886 (Prospect Street) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for railroad bridge repairs, Monday through Thursday. Follow posted detour.

Route 834 (Hickory Hill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 640 (Goose Creek Road) for waterline installation, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway, Verona) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockbridge County

Interstate 64

*NEW* Mile marker 41 to 57 , eastboundand westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

, eastboundand westbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. *NEW* Mile marker 53 to 55 , eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge inspection, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. *NEW* Exit 50, westbound – Mobile right shoulder closures along the off-ramp for shoulder repairs, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Interstate 81

*NEW* Mile marker 174 to 206 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. *NEW* Exit 175 , southbound – Right and left shoulder closures along off-ramp for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

, southbound – Right and left shoulder closures along off-ramp for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. *NEW* Mile marker 178 to 188 , northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight left-lane closures for soil boring operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through May 17.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 (Maury River Road) and Route 726 (Beard Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May 29.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Rockingham County

Interstate 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 240 , northbound and southbound –Northbound and southbound rolling roadblocks for controlled blasting, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday depending on weather. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during this time. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027.

, northbound and southbound –Northbound and southbound rolling roadblocks for controlled blasting, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday depending on weather. Exit 235 on-ramp closed during this time. Left shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing laneswith estimated completion of late 2027. Mile marker 241 to 250 , northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032.

, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday to Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 wideningwith completion scheduled for June 2032. Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger and pilot truck traffic control between Mount Crawford southern town limits and Cantermill Lane for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through May 7.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound shoulder closures at various locations between Route 9372 (McGaheysville Elementary School) and Route 644 (Mount Olivet Church Road) for sign installations, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures just west of Elkton town limits for bridge painting, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday (May 3).

*NEW* Route 42 (Harpine Highway) – Northbound and southbound right shoulder closures near Route 721 (Green Hill Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 (South Main Street, Broadway) – Shoulder closures between Route 1416 (Third Street) and Route 1426 (Rock Street) for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control near Route 617 (Sunset Drive) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 259 (Timber Way, Broadway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1438 (Trombo Court) and Broadway town limits for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 340 (Augusta Avenue/Eastside Highway, Grottoes) – Flagger traffic control near Route 256 (Third Street) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 30.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Shoulder closures near Route 649 (Island Ford Road/Berrytown Road) intersection for traffic signal installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 8.

*NEW* Route 701 (West Mosby Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 712 (Pikes Church Road) intersection for paving and pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 – May 8.

*NEW* Route 712 (Pikes Church Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 701 (West Mosby Road) intersection for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 28 – May 8.

Route 735 (Linhoss Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 710 (Silver Lake Road) and Route 736 (Swope Road) for bridge widening, through May 28. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.