Our UVA Baseball team, which will be ranked nowhere near the Top 10, probably not even the Top 20, in a couple of days, got one-hit today on a Pitt TBA/staff day, in an 11-0 run-rule loss.

One hit and one walk in seven innings, against three Pitt pitchers.

Turned out to be a staff day for Virginia (29-14, 12-11 ACC), which had its #2 guy, Kyle Johnson, starting on Saturday, but Johnson couldn’t get out of the third inning, lifted after walking the first two guys in the third.

Johnson (0-2, 6.50 ERA) was charged with seven earned runs on five hits and five walks while getting six outs.

ICYMI: UVA Baseball this week

Max Stammel, who looked good in UVA’s 5-4 win over Liberty on Wednesday, looked bad in relief today – two runs on three hits and a walk in his lone inning out there.

Even Noah Yoder was bad – two runs on three hits and a walk in his inning on the mound.

Sam Harris had the hit.

It was 11-0 after four; Virginia went down in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

No life whatsoever.

Freddy Beruvides, who pitched for Virginia in 2024 (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.22 WHIP in 9.0 IP), and had a 5.40 ERA this season coming in, got the win for Pitt (27-14, 9-11 ACC) – four 1-2-3 innings in relief.

Forget about hosting a Regional; the focus needs to be on winning another game, and playing their way into the NCAA Tournament, wherever the committee sends them.