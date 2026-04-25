Home UVA Baseball: #10 ‘Hoos lifeless in 11-0 run-rule loss at Pitt on Saturday
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UVA Baseball: #10 ‘Hoos lifeless in 11-0 run-rule loss at Pitt on Saturday

Chris Graham
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Photo: UVA Athletics

Our UVA Baseball team, which will be ranked nowhere near the Top 10, probably not even the Top 20, in a couple of days, got one-hit today on a Pitt TBA/staff day, in an 11-0 run-rule loss.

One hit and one walk in seven innings, against three Pitt pitchers.

Turned out to be a staff day for Virginia (29-14, 12-11 ACC), which had its #2 guy, Kyle Johnson, starting on Saturday, but Johnson couldn’t get out of the third inning, lifted after walking the first two guys in the third.

Johnson (0-2, 6.50 ERA) was charged with seven earned runs on five hits and five walks while getting six outs.

ICYMI: UVA Baseball this week

Max Stammel, who looked good in UVA’s 5-4 win over Liberty on Wednesday, looked bad in relief today – two runs on three hits and a walk in his lone inning out there.

Even Noah Yoder was bad – two runs on three hits and a walk in his inning on the mound.

Sam Harris had the hit.

It was 11-0 after four; Virginia went down in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

No life whatsoever.

Freddy Beruvides, who pitched for Virginia in 2024 (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.22 WHIP in 9.0 IP), and had a 5.40 ERA this season coming in, got the win for Pitt (27-14, 9-11 ACC) – four 1-2-3 innings in relief.

Forget about hosting a Regional; the focus needs to be on winning another game, and playing their way into the NCAA Tournament, wherever the committee sends them.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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