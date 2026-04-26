The Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro is bringing the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain to life in the month of May.

The play will premiere on the Wayne stage on Friday, May 8, with presentations running May 8-10 and May 15-17.

Tickets and additional information are available at waynetheatre.org.

About Singin’ in the Rain

Based on the original award-winning screenplay by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, this local adaptation will attempt to capture the charm, humor and music that made the classic film a favorite for generations.

Set during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures, Singin’ in the Rain follows the story of movie star Don Lockwood and his glamorous co-star Lina Lamont.

While the pair appear to be a perfect match on screen, the reality behind the scenes is far more complicated.

When the arrival of sound in motion pictures threatens Lina’s career due to her famously squeaky voice, a talented young actress steps in to help save the film and perhaps change the course of several lives along the way.