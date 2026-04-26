Home Waynesboro: Singin’ in the Rain to debut at the Wayne Theatre on May 8
Schools, Arts, Media

Waynesboro: Singin’ in the Rain to debut at the Wayne Theatre on May 8

Chris Graham
Published date:

Wayne TheatreThe Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro is bringing the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain to life in the month of May.

The play will premiere on the Wayne stage on Friday, May 8, with presentations running May 8-10 and May 15-17.

Tickets and additional information are available at waynetheatre.org.

About Singin’ in the Rain

Based on the original award-winning screenplay by Broadway legends Betty Comden and Adolph Green, this local adaptation will attempt to capture the charm, humor and music that made the classic film a favorite for generations.

Set during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talking pictures, Singin’ in the Rain follows the story of movie star Don Lockwood and his glamorous co-star Lina Lamont.

While the pair appear to be a perfect match on screen, the reality behind the scenes is far more complicated.

When the arrival of sound in motion pictures threatens Lina’s career due to her famously squeaky voice, a talented young actress steps in to help save the film and perhaps change the course of several lives along the way.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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