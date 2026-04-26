ShenanArts presents Disney’s Frozen, with the local premiere set for Thursday, May 7, and showtimes on the schedule for May 7-10 and May 14-17.

Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and college students, and $14 for those 17 and under.

Tickets are available online at shenanarts.org/disney-frozen.

About Frozen

Frozen features the songs you know and love, including the Academy-Award winning “Let It Go,” plus a dozen new numbers written exclusively for the stage.

Arendelle has been plunged into an eternal winter by the hidden powers of their new Queen Elsa. As the storm rages, Princess Anna sets out to find her sister and reverse the spell. Joined by friends along the way, Anna and Elsa must reunite to save their kingdom through the power of true love.

“Frozen is unique in that it is not your typical princess story,” said director Jennifer Vaughan. “It centers around the special bond of two sisters, giving the audience lessons in courage, resilience, and strength, and the enduring power of love to conquer fear, themes that resonate with all age levels.”