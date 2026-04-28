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UVA Football: Fans can now pay big bucks for on-the-field VIP access

Chris Graham
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

It’s not quite WWE selling a spot at the TV announcer table at Wrestlemania to a crypto goofball, but today’s news from UVA Football feels like a baby step in that direction.

The program announced on Tuesday the rollout of something it’s calling the South Lawn Club, a viewing area that places fans on the field outside the team tunnel, “offering an immersive and social game day experience unlike any other,” according to the press release giving us the details.

This is pretty much the access given to photographers, except that photographers get to roam the sidelines inside the 30s on either side of the field, and the end zones.

Anyway, those suckers have to work.

Per the release:

Members will enjoy standing-room-only field viewing with cocktail tables, private restrooms and the flexibility to move freely between their assigned seats in the stands and the South Lawn Club throughout the game. The club opens 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and remains accessible until the conclusion of the game, allowing fans to fully experience every moment of game day.

Food and beverage options – including beer, wine, seltzer, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase on an à la carte basis. Designed with a vibrant social atmosphere, the South Lawn Club is ideal for entertaining family, friends or clients.

You almost hate that there has to be a game going on; it might get in the way of the party.

I’m a fan of the money grab here: they’re selling 150 season passes at $500 a pop for this South Lawn Club thing, and you have to already have season tickets and a minimum Virginia Athletics Foundation giving level of $1,750.

UVA Athletics should clear at least $375,000 from this, and it’s likely going to be a good bit more when it’s all said and done.

Be a VIP!

Where does this end? This is where I refer to the speculation that Adam Weitsman, the crypto bro and former Syracuse booster who paid to sit with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett at the announce table for Night 2 of Wrestlemania 42 on April 19, paid in the high six figures for that particular privilege.

I don’t know that you get anybody to pony up big bucks to sit with John Freeman and Ahmad Hawkins in the radio booth at Scott Stadium, but.

UVA Athletics was selling seats at the scorer’s table right there behind Ryan Odom at home basketball games this past season, which came to our attention to those of us on the media row who had long since moved upstairs because the seats that were put up for sale forced visiting radio up there with us.

It’s not long before they move the team down a few feet to squeeze some more high-dollar seats in there.

Not much else you can do with baseball, without putting people in harm’s way.

Tell you what I’d pay for with football: give me access to the headset.

If that option ever comes available, I might have to put my brain power to figuring out crypto so I can be a part of that one.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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