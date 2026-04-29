#23 Virginia got a leadoff homer from Jade Hylton and didn’t look back in a 4-0 win over Liberty in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

UVA (37-12) also got a solo homer from Reagan Hickey in the win.

The homers were the 10th of the season for each.

Eden Bigham (13-4) picked up the win, allowing one hit with six strikeouts in five innings of relief.

Next up: Virginia will return to action at the ACC Softball Championship at Palmer Park.

The first day of competition is Wednesday, May 6.

Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.