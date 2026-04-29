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UVA Softball: Virginia wins regular-season finale, defeating Liberty, 4-0

Chris Graham
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#23 Virginia got a leadoff homer from Jade Hylton and didn’t look back in a 4-0 win over Liberty in Lynchburg on Tuesday.

UVA (37-12) also got a solo homer from Reagan Hickey in the win.

The homers were the 10th of the season for each.

Eden Bigham (13-4) picked up the win, allowing one hit with six strikeouts in five innings of relief.

Next up: Virginia will return to action at the ACC Softball Championship at Palmer Park.

The first day of competition is Wednesday, May 6.

Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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