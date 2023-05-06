Countries
Captured: Virginia jail escapee taken into custody in Mexico
Virginia

Captured: Virginia jail escapee charged in death of deputy taken into custody in Mexico

Crystal Graham
Published date:

alder marin sotelo FarmvillePiedmont Regional Jail escapee Alder Marin-Sotelo has been found and is in custody, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff Department.

Marin-Sotelo escaped Sunday from the jail in Farmville after his sister allegedly arranged a getaway car for him.

He is charged in the December death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was shot four times after stopping a suspicious truck in southeastern Wake County.

According to the report, Marin-Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Thursday afternoon in the state of Guerrero.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service was offering a reward of $70,000 to find Marin-Sotelo.

$70,000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy

Sister allegedly aided escaped Virginia inmate by arranging delivery of getaway car

Two inmates on the run after escape from regional jail near Farmville

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

