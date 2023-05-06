Captured: Virginia jail escapee charged in death of deputy taken into custody in Mexico

Piedmont Regional Jail escapee Alder Marin-Sotelo has been found and is in custody, according to the Prince Edward County Sheriff Department.

Marin-Sotelo escaped Sunday from the jail in Farmville after his sister allegedly arranged a getaway car for him.

He is charged in the December death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd. Byrd was shot four times after stopping a suspicious truck in southeastern Wake County.

According to the report, Marin-Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Thursday afternoon in the state of Guerrero.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service was offering a reward of $70,000 to find Marin-Sotelo.

