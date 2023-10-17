Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Scottsville man indicted by grand jury in Rockingham County double homicide
Local, Police

Scottsville man indicted by grand jury in Rockingham County double homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Chavis Javon Barbour
Chavis Javon Barbour

A 21-year-old male from Scottsville has been charged in a double homicide that occurred April 14 at an apartment on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

Chavis Javon Barbour is facing two counts of aggravated homicide and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A grand jury returned the indictments on Monday.

Barbour was arrested on April 25 for six counts of illegal distribution of drugs and has been held without bond ever since at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The homicide charges were added yesterday.

“We have been working diligently on this investigation ever since these terrible crimes were committed in our community earlier this year,” said Rockingham County/Harrisonburg Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. “It has been and continues to be an imperative goal for us to bring this matter to justice for the victims and the families of the victims, who are still very much mourning the loss of their loved ones.”

Teen, young adult dead after shooting at party in Rockingham County

Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia
2 Sheriff’s office seeking camera footage to help solve armed robbery in Augusta County
3 Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night
4 AP releases preseason hoops poll: Dumb writers leave Virginia out of Top 25
5 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?

Latest News

us flag
Op/Eds & Columns, Police, Politics, U.S. & World

Postcards from a police state: 22 years of blowback from the USA Patriot Act

John Whitehead
tracy pyles
Local, Podcasts, Politics

Augusta County: Pyles thinks revenue commissioner shouldn’t be a ‘tool’ of the BOS

Chris Graham

Tracy Pyles, a former chair of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, who served on the board for 22 years, thinks the board needs some checking, some balancing.

Arts, Virginia

Chesapeake’s Wildlife Foundation recognized with Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi

The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia in Chesapeake contributes to the conservation of nearly 14,000 acres of wild lands in the Commonwealth.

library
Arts, Local

Partnership brings Augusta County library services to Verona Community Center

Rebecca Barnabi
broadband internet
Economy, Technology, Virginia

Verizon hiring 1,800 techs for broadband expansion in Virginia, across East Coast

Crystal Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: The next Virginia Football coach needs to run a triple-option offense

Chris Graham
pumpkin carving
Agriculture, Virginia

Virginia horticulturist offers tips to preserve pumpkins as temperatures get colder

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy