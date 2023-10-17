Scottsville man indicted by grand jury in Rockingham County double homicide

A 21-year-old male from Scottsville has been charged in a double homicide that occurred April 14 at an apartment on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

Chavis Javon Barbour is facing two counts of aggravated homicide and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A grand jury returned the indictments on Monday.

Barbour was arrested on April 25 for six counts of illegal distribution of drugs and has been held without bond ever since at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

The homicide charges were added yesterday.

“We have been working diligently on this investigation ever since these terrible crimes were committed in our community earlier this year,” said Rockingham County/Harrisonburg Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. “It has been and continues to be an imperative goal for us to bring this matter to justice for the victims and the families of the victims, who are still very much mourning the loss of their loved ones.”

Related stories

Teen, young adult dead after shooting at party in Rockingham County

Rockingham County: Authorities ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation