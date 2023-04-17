Countries
Local

No arrests: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Monday the department has been “working around the clock” on the incident that left a teen and young adult dead early Saturday morning in Rockingham County.

According to the sheriff, “there have been many leads that have come in, and we continue to follow up on each and every one of them.”

Around midnight Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office was called to residence where two males were found dead inside.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

“There is no reason to believe that there is any kind of threat to the general public based on the information we have,” said Hutcheson. “It appears to be a single isolated incident that took place at the party on Newberry Lane and ended with very tragic consequences.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

