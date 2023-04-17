No arrests: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department ‘working around the clock’ on double-murder investigation

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said Monday the department has been “working around the clock” on the incident that left a teen and young adult dead early Saturday morning in Rockingham County.

According to the sheriff, “there have been many leads that have come in, and we continue to follow up on each and every one of them.”

Around midnight Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office was called to residence where two males were found dead inside.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

“There is no reason to believe that there is any kind of threat to the general public based on the information we have,” said Hutcheson. “It appears to be a single isolated incident that took place at the party on Newberry Lane and ended with very tragic consequences.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

