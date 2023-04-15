Countries
newstwo males dead after incident at party in rockingham county
Local

Two males dead after incident at party in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

One juvenile and one adult, both males, are dead after a report of shots fired at a party around midnight on Newberry Lane in Rockingham County.

Upon arrival, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office determined the incident occurred at a party and two male subjects had been shot.

Rescue units responded, and both subjects were pronounced deceased at the location, inside the residence.

Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg City Police, and James Madison Police also responded to the scene.

The victims are identified as follows:

  • D’angleo Marquise Gracy, a  22 year-old male of Rocky Mount, N.C.
  • Victim #2  = a 17-year-old male juvenile of Harrisonburg

The victims were not students at JMU.

The crime scene was processed by the Virginia State Police, and the investigation, which is very active and ongoing, is being handled by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no suspect in custody, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office. The release also stated there is no known reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

At this time the incident appears to be an isolated one that stemmed from an incident at the party.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800.

