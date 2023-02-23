Richmond Police make connection in two weekend deaths on Minefee Street

Richmond Police have identified the male who was shot on Minefee Street on Saturday and the female who was found dead in a residence on Minefee Street on Sunday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Richmond, was found down and unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Minefee Street at approximately 9:02 p.m. Saturday following calls for random gunfire and a report of a person down.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, detectives found Sharonda Jasper, 39, of Amelia County, down and unresponsive in an apartment in the 1300 block of Minefee Street. She had not suffered from a visible injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined there is a connection between these individuals as Robinson and Jasper were both staying at the apartment where Jasper was found.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.