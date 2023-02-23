Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police make connection in two weekend deaths on minefee street
Virginia

Richmond Police make connection in two weekend deaths on Minefee Street

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the male who was shot on Minefee Street on Saturday and the female who was found dead in a residence on Minefee Street on Sunday.

Anthony Robinson, 35, of Richmond, was found down and unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of Minefee Street at approximately 9:02 p.m. Saturday following calls for random gunfire and a report of a person down.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, detectives found Sharonda Jasper, 39, of Amelia County, down and unresponsive in an apartment in the 1300 block of Minefee Street. She had not suffered from a visible injury but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have determined there is a connection between these individuals as Robinson and Jasper were both staying at the apartment where Jasper was found.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the deaths.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Evicted again: Police assisting B Street landowner with ‘trespass enforcement’ of homeless

Latest News

Eli Pope
Virginia

Henrico County Police search for teen last seen at Motel 6 in Richmond

Chris Graham
jerry ratcliffe
Sports

Podcast: Virginia basketball hits a brick wall in Chestnut Hill in ugly loss to BC

Chris Graham

Hootie welcomes Chris Graham to the show to break down Virginia's disappointing 63-48 loss at Boston College on Thursday.

Jennifer C. Prince
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing Richmond woman

Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 31-year-old female.

bus crash
Sports

Multiple injuries in I-85 bus crash involving Delaware State women’s bowling team

Chris Graham
alzheimers
U.S./World

Advocates blast CMS for denying access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment

Crystal Graham
virginia map
Virginia

Netherlands horticulture company to establish first American facility in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia organizing
Local

Virginia Organizing to deliver tenant rights petition to Waynesboro City Council Monday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy