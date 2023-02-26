Countries
Richmond Police investigating accident shooting that left one dead on Sunday morning
Virginia

Richmond Police investigating accident, shooting that left one dead on Sunday morning

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police are investigating an accident and a shooting that occurred early this morning on Bainbridge Street.

At 5:08 a.m. this morning, police responded to Bainbridge Street and West 13th Street for the report of a vehicle crash and shots fired. Officers arrived and located a vehicle that had crashed into multiple parked, unoccupied, vehicles along Bainbridge Street. The vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire.

Officers determined that at the time of the crash there were two occupants in the vehicle, and they were travelling eastbound. One victim sustained no injuries. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

