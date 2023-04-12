Richmond Police identify man found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a Gay Street homicide on Tuesday night.

Rayvon Holloway, 28, of Richmond, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Gay Street at 10:18 p.m., according to police.

Holloway was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.