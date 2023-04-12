Countries
Virginia

Richmond Police identify man found dead from gunshot wounds on Tuesday night

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in a Gay Street homicide on Tuesday night.

Rayvon Holloway, 28, of Richmond, was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Gay Street at 10:18 p.m., according to police.

Holloway was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

