Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
Richmond man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in truck on Columbia Street
Police, Virginia

Richmond man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in truck on Columbia Street

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in an apparent homicide in the 1500 block of Columbia Street Sunday.

Julius Brown, 49, of Richmond, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:31 a.m. where they located Brown down due to an apparent gunshot wound.

The death is under investigation.

The driver had apparently been operating the truck southbound on Columbia Street when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

If anyone observed suspicious activity Sunday near Richmond Highway in the Bellemeade neighborhood, they are asked to contact Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia
2 Sheriff’s office seeking camera footage to help solve armed robbery in Augusta County
3 Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night
4 AP releases preseason hoops poll: Dumb writers leave Virginia out of Top 25
5 ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?

Latest News

vote
Politics, Virginia

‘Stakes are too high to sit any election out’: VoteRiders works to remove barriers to voting

Rebecca Barnabi
Economy, Local

To accelerate the pace of discovery: Virginia lab chosen to lead U.S. in data-intensive science

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. DOE selected the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility as the Hub Director for the new High Performance Data Facility.

kyle larson
Podcasts, Sports

Kyle Larson first to punch his ticket into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

Chris Graham

Kyle Larson led 133 laps, but needed a good late-race pit stop to get the lead back from Christopher Bell, before outracing Bell to the finish line, by a mere 0.082-second margin, to get the win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

forest
Economy, Virginia

Forest Products Week recognizes vital role in Virginians’ lives

Rebecca Barnabi
handcuffs police arrest
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night

Crystal Graham
earthquake seismograph weather
Local, Weather

Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Schools, Virginia

Mary Washington college admissions experts offer tips for students applying

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy