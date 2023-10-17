Richmond man found dead of apparent gunshot wound in truck on Columbia Street

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in an apparent homicide in the 1500 block of Columbia Street Sunday.

Julius Brown, 49, of Richmond, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pick-up truck.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:31 a.m. where they located Brown down due to an apparent gunshot wound.

The death is under investigation.

The driver had apparently been operating the truck southbound on Columbia Street when the truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

If anyone observed suspicious activity Sunday near Richmond Highway in the Bellemeade neighborhood, they are asked to contact Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.