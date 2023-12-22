Richmond hospital shooting injures two, including Chesterfield County Police officer

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting at Chippenham Hospital this morning that injured two persons, including a Chesterfield County Police officer.

According to Richmond Police, at approximately 4:11 a.m., Richmond officers, at Chippenham Hospital for an unrelated call, were notified by dispatch that a shooting had occurred at the Tucker’s Pavilion section of Chippenham Hospital.

Officers entered the area and were alerted by witnesses to the shooting suspect, an adult male. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Detectives have determined the suspect, during an intake procedure, brandished a firearm and fired several shots, injuring an individual in a hallway and a Chesterfield Police officer who was also in the hospital area for an unrelated duty.

The officer fired his service weapon to stop the threat. The offender was not injured.

The victim’s injury was considered life-threatening, and the officer’s injury was not considered life-threatening.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.