Reward increased to $20K for inmate who escaped from Henrico County hospital

The U.S. Marshals Service has increased its cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, from $5,000 to $10,000.

The potential reward now totals $20,000.

Earlier this week, the Montgomery County, Md., Department of Police announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Roulack, who is a suspect in a recent armed theft of an automobile.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8” inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

“This is a significant reward and one that we hope compels people to share additional, actionable information,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “Bringing Roulack back into custody is our department’s top priority and I continue to appreciate the collaboration from local, state and federal partner agencies.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals Service may be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2.

