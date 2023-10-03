Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
VADOC: Escaped inmate armed and dangerous; top priority to get Roulack back into custody
Police, Virginia

VADOC: Escaped inmate armed and dangerous; top priority to get Roulack back into custody

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Naseem Roulack
Naseem Roulack. Photo: VADOC

An escaped inmate from Virginia has now been named a suspect in an armed theft of an automobile in Montgomery County, Md.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County on Aug. 12.

According to Montgomery County police, the automobile theft occurred more than a month ago, on Friday, Sept. 1.

Roulack also allegedly broke into a nearby residence after his escape and stole money and a credit card from the home. His hospital gown was found on the floor at the home.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Roulack, you are warned not to approach him.

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the VADOC,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson.

Roulack is described as a Black male, 5’8” tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack, also known at Lil Nas.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (877) WANTED2.

Anyone with information may also contact VADOC’s fugitive line at (877) 896-5764 or Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
Published date: September 12, 2023 | 11:11 am

Inmate escape aided by bumbling authorities, who dawdled on notifying nearby residents
Published date: August 21, 2023 | 9:49 am

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large
Published date: August 16, 2023 | 4:29 pm

Developing: Prison inmate escapes custody while being treated at Virginia hospital
Published date: August 12, 2023 | 9:48 am

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 D.C. Democrats sinking $2M into Virginia General Assembly races to counter Youngkin, GOP
2 Sunset Park in Waynesboro has potential to be open by end of year
3 Traffic alert: Forest Service to temporarily close North River Road in Augusta County
4 The ‘Office’ reboot may find it challenging to capture office life in the post-pandemic era
5 Adam Copeland is All Elite: WWE Hall of Famer talks jump to AEW, dream matches in new company

Latest News

salty southern route
Virginia

Kroger’s peanut butter drive collects for local food banks through October 10

Rebecca Barnabi
veteran uniform
Virginia

Congresswoman McClellan’s Veteran of the Year Program honors their service and sacrifice

Rebecca Barnabi

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan’s Veteran of the Year Program is an opportunity to honor veterans who live in Virginia’s District 4.  

us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

House resolution strengthens U.S. relationship with NATO and reaffirms ‘unwavering partnership’

Rebecca Barnabi

H.J. Res. 89 mandates any president who intends to withdraw the U.S. from NATO to acquire congressional approval or consent from the Senate.

adam copeland aew
Sports

Notebook: How is AEW able to use Adam Copeland’s WWE theme song, nickname?

Chris Graham
airplane
Economy, Virginia

Richmond Int’l Airport to offer daily, nonstop flight to Seattle with $1M federal award

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture, Economy, Local

‘I didn’t know I had so much love for what I created’: Customers happy Scotto’s back in business

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police

Residents, dog safely evacuated from Albemarle County townhouse fire

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy