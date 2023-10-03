VADOC: Escaped inmate armed and dangerous; top priority to get Roulack back into custody

An escaped inmate from Virginia has now been named a suspect in an armed theft of an automobile in Montgomery County, Md.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County on Aug. 12.

According to Montgomery County police, the automobile theft occurred more than a month ago, on Friday, Sept. 1.

Roulack also allegedly broke into a nearby residence after his escape and stole money and a credit card from the home. His hospital gown was found on the floor at the home.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

Roulack should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Roulack, you are warned not to approach him.

“Bringing Roulack back into custody is our top priority at the VADOC,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chadwick Dotson.

Roulack is described as a Black male, 5’8” tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack, also known at Lil Nas.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (877) WANTED2.

Anyone with information may also contact VADOC’s fugitive line at (877) 896-5764 or Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Related stories

Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital

Published date: September 12, 2023 | 11:11 am

Inmate escape aided by bumbling authorities, who dawdled on notifying nearby residents

Published date: August 21, 2023 | 9:49 am

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large

Published date: August 16, 2023 | 4:29 pm

Developing: Prison inmate escapes custody while being treated at Virginia hospital

Published date: August 12, 2023 | 9:48 am