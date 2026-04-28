The Washington Nationals (13-16, 7 GB, NL East) and the New York Mets (9-19, 11 GB, NL East) meet at Citi Field for a three-game series that begins on Tuesday.
Schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. (MASN)
- WAS: Zach Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP)
- NYM: Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP)
Game 2: Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. (MASN)
- WAS: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)
- NYM: TBA
Game 1: Thursday, 1:10 p.m. (MASN)
- WAS: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP)
- NYM: Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP)
Hitters to watch
Washington
- SS CJ Abrams: 7 HRs, 21 RBIs, .268 BA/.897 OPS, 0.9 WAR
- CF Joey Weimer: 3 HRs, 7 RBIs, .320 BA/.994 OPS, 0.9 WAR
- RF James Wood: 10 HRs, 21 RBIs, .243 BA/.973OPS, 0.8 WAR
New York Mets
- LF Juan Soto: 1 HR, 5 RBIs, .304 BA/.831 OPS, 0.5 WAR
- 3B Bo Bichette: 1 HR, 12 RBIs, .233 BA/.570 OPS, -0.3 WAR