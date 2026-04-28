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Series Preview: Washington Nationals face the New York Mets in the Big Apple

Chris Graham
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The Washington Nationals (13-16, 7 GB, NL East) and the New York Mets (9-19, 11 GB, NL East) meet at Citi Field for a three-game series that begins on Tuesday.

Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. (MASN)

  • WAS: Zach Littell (0-3, 7.56 ERA, 1.68 WHIP)
  • NYM: Clay Holmes (2-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP)

Game 2: Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. (MASN)

  • WAS: Cade Cavalli (0-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.66 WHIP)
  • NYM: TBA

Game 1: Thursday, 1:10 p.m. (MASN)

  • WAS: Miles Mikolas (0-3, 8.49 ERA, 1.84 WHIP)
  • NYM: Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.90 ERA, 1.21 WHIP)

Hitters to watch

Washington

  • SS CJ Abrams: 7 HRs, 21 RBIs, .268 BA/.897 OPS, 0.9 WAR
  • CF Joey Weimer: 3 HRs, 7 RBIs, .320 BA/.994 OPS, 0.9 WAR
  • RF James Wood: 10 HRs, 21 RBIs, .243 BA/.973OPS, 0.8 WAR

New York Mets

  • LF Juan Soto: 1 HR, 5 RBIs, .304 BA/.831 OPS, 0.5 WAR
  • 3B Bo Bichette: 1 HR, 12 RBIs, .233 BA/.570 OPS, -0.3 WAR

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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