The Trump regime is trying to dismantle the Southern Poverty Law Center via absurd claims that the Montgomery, Alabama,-based anti-hate group helped fund the 2017 “Unite the Right” White power rally in Charlottesville.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press . A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia , Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination , a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page , TikTok , BlueSky , or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast . Email Chris at [email protected] .

The Washington Nationals (13-16, 7 GB, NL East) and the New York Mets (9-19, 11 GB, NL East) meet at Citi Field for a three-game series that begins on Tuesday.