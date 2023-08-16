Countries
Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large
Police, Virginia

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large

Chris Graham
Published date:
Naseem Roulack
Naseem Roulack. Photo: VADOC

A Virginia prison inmate who escaped a Henrico County hospital on Saturday morning is still at-large.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas.

The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

You can also call VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack, a Black male, stands at 5’8 inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes, and he has four identified tattoos – one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Roulack, a Greensville Correctional Center inmate, escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen exiting a bathroom in the hospital wearing a white gown, white socks and was wearing no shoes.

He is now believed to be wearing jeans, a black hat with “Richmond” on it and a gray shirt.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

