Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital
Police, Virginia

Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Naseem Roulack
Naseem Roulack. Photo: VADOC

A Virginia inmate who escaped custody one month ago is still on the run – and the Virginia Department of Corrections reports it is still searching for him.

Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, also known as Lil Nas, escaped from Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

The hospital wasn’t put on lockdown until 7 a.m. Henrico County sent out a reverse 911 alert at 8:37 a.m. No alert was sent to Richmond residents.

Roulack allegedly broke into a nearby residence, and stole car keys, cash, a credit card and a driver’s license.

The VADOC is coordinating the search with the Virginia State Police and other local and federal authorities.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Roulack. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

