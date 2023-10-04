Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan
Reward increased to $15K for information on inmate who escaped from Virginia hospital
Politics, Virginia

Reward increased to $15K for information on inmate who escaped from Virginia hospital

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Naseem Isaiah Roulack headshot
Naseem Isaiah Roulack, Image courtesy Virginia Department of Corrections

An additional reward of up to $10,000 has been announced for information that leads to the arrest of Naseem Isaiah Roulack, aka “Lil Nas,” an inmate who escaped from a Virginia hospital in August and is also a suspect in a Sept. 1 automobile theft in Maryland.

The Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland announced the reward today.

A $5,000 cash reward is also being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Roulack, 21, escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County on Aug. 12.

After his escape from the hospital, Roulack allegedly broke into a nearby residence and stole money, a credit card, and presumably clothes, from the home. His hospital gown was found on the floor at the home.

The Montgomery County Police Department announced yesterday that Roulack is also a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed theft of an automobile.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run.

Roulack is considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter Roulack, you are warned not to approach him.

Roulack is described as a Black male, 5’8” tall, 225 pounds with brown eyes. He has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish,” one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roulack is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at www.crimesolversmcmd.org and click on the P3tips link at the top of the page or call (866) 411-8477. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (877) WANTED2.

VADOC: Escaped inmate armed and dangerous; top priority to get Roulack back into custody

Virginia inmate still on the run one month after escape from Richmond area hospital

Inmate escape aided by bumbling authorities, who dawdled on notifying nearby residents

Virginia prison inmate who walked out of hospital over weekend still at-large

Developing: Prison inmate escapes custody while being treated at Virginia hospital

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Ben Cline hedges on who he will support in race to become the next House speaker
2 Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested
3 ‘Your Voice. Our Pride’ brings Staunton LGBTQ community together for annual celebration
4 Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid
5 Can’t block, can’t tackle: Virginia getting dominated up front on both sides of the ball

Latest News

South River Greenway
Culture, Local

Waynesboro: South River Greenway extension from North Park to Basic Park likely in 2024

Crystal Graham
healthcare fraud
Police, Virginia

Virginia woman sentenced to seven years in prison for home health care scheme

Crystal Graham

A Chesterfield woman was sentenced today to seven years in prison for defrauding Virginia Medicaid of more than $210,000 in a home health care scheme.

football
Politics, Sports

Miyares, JMU alum and Virginia AG, the latest to plead the Dukes’ case for bowl bid

Chris Graham

OK, so, yes, JMU Football should be able to accept a bid to a lower-tier bowl game that the school loses money to be able to play. But dumb rules are still rules.

police lights at night
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Juvenile wanted for armed robbery, two suspected accomplices arrested

Crystal Graham
Politics, U.S. & World

Short-term child care access a priority of legislation to protect maternal health

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia tech
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Tech students to receive rebates for tuition, fees, boarding, meal plan

Crystal Graham
Health, Local, Schools

Waynesboro, and community partners, celebrate Walk to School Week

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy