PVCC celebrates students artists with reception, color-in and chocolate

The Piedmont Virginia Community College visual arts department will celebrate the accomplishments of student artists from the latest academic year with a student art exhibition.

The exhibition launches on Friday, April 19, at 5 p.m. with an opening reception called the “8th Annual Chocolate Chow Down.”

The PVCC Art Club will also host a “color-in” so that visitors to the reception may make art, view art and sample chocolate at the same time.

Events will continue until 7 p.m.

Media will include printmaking, painting, ceramics, graphic design, drawing, sculpture and more.

For the second year, the exhibition will also include artwork created by PVCC students who are currently incarcerated.

The opening event will also mark the debut of the 2024 Art Club Coloring Book, which has the theme “Inspired by Art History.”

Drawing inspiration from a chosen historical artwork, students each created an original design for the coloring book. Quick Reference or QR codes offer the chance to scan and see the original works from the past.

“We have so much talent in our students,” said Fenella Belle, chairperson of Visual and Performing Arts. “The art opening is a wonderful opportunity to come and see the diversity of student work, sit and create with the art club and, of course, eat some chocolate.”

The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 7 in both the North Gallery and the South Gallery in the V. Earl Dickinson Building on the PVCC main campus in Charlottesville.

PVCC Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

The gallery is also open during all evening and weekend performances.

For more information about all upcoming Fine Arts and Performance season events, visit pvcc.edu/performingarts