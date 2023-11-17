Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Poll: Democrats support Palestinians in Gaza, Republicans side with Russians in Ukraine
Politics, U.S. & World

Poll: Democrats support Palestinians in Gaza, Republicans side with Russians in Ukraine

Chris Graham
Published date:
democrats republicans
(© freshidea – stock.adobe.com)

Democratic voters lean more to supporting Palestinians in the Israel-Gaza conflict. Republicans don’t want more aid to go to Ukraine, so by extension, they’re more in the camp of Russia in that one.

What a country we live in.

The numbers are from poll data released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday.

First, to Gaza.

The background there: Hamas, the terrorist group that has been terrorizing Gazans since coming to power in 2006, launched a series of terrorist attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 and resulted in the kidnappings of 240 more.

The overwhelming military response from Israel that Hamas leaders have said publicly they wanted so that they could get attention to their cause – their cause is the annihilation of Israel – has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians.

Democrats, by a 41 percent-to-34 percent plurality, say their sympathies lie more with the Palestinian side in the Israel-Gaza conflict, and a 60 percent-to-27 percent majority of Democrats doesn’t approve of the Israeli response, according to the Quinnipiac University poll.

Again, Hamas attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7 and killed and kidnapped people hoping to elicit an overwhelming Israeli response.

Caught in the middle of Hamas and the Israeli government in this – innocent Israelis and innocent Gazans.

Republicans (80 percent-to-7 percent) and independents (48 percent-to-22 percent) say their sympathies are with Israel in the conflict; Republicans (73 percent-to-18 percent) approves of the Israeli government response, with independents disapproving by a 44 percent-to-40 percent margin.

Next, to Ukraine.

The background: Russia invaded in 2022, for no discernible good reason – Ukraine is becoming more Westernized, but it’s hardly a threat to Russia, any more than Russia is a threat to itself, given who is in charge.

The U.S. and Western powers have been supplying Ukraine with arms and money in what is basically a proxy war between East and West.

Republican voters, spurred by right-wing media and GOP politicians, at the lead of the former president, well-known friend to Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, don’t like the continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

A reductionist way of looking at this: Republicans like them some Russian autocrats the way Democrats like them some Hamas terrorists.

I digress.

The Quinnipiac University poll has the numbers now at 59 percent of Republicans not approving of more military aid for Ukraine, and 37 percent opposing.

Democrats are firmly supportive, by a 77 percent-to-20 percent margin.

Independents are split 50 percent in favor, 43 percent opposed.

How much the independent split has to do with TV monitors at the gym playing Fox News on repeat would be a good question for a future poll.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch
2 ‘Code orange’ alert issued for air quality in Virginia, West Virginia due to wildfires
3 The effect of Coach Tuberville’s DOD abortion fight: Making America Weak Again
4 Why was Cory Alexander at JPJ Thursday night? The answer will surprise you
5 Miyares threatens NCAA with legal action over JMU’s exclusion from 2023 bowls

Latest News

school classroom teacher
News, Schools, Virginia

Pilot program begins in 2024 to mentor Virginia’s new principals of at-risk elementary schools

Rebecca Barnabi
fire weather watch
Climate, Local

National Weather Service puts wide swath of Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch

Chris Graham

The National Weather Service has put a wide area of the Shenandoah Valley and Central and Northern Virginia under a Fire Weather Watch in effect for Saturday.

doctor checking senior patient skin
Health, News, Virginia

Taking it to the streets: VCU ‘Massey on the Move’ vans bring cancer education to underserved

Rebecca Barnabi

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center deployed two mobile health vans in fall 2023 to deliver cancer education to underserved communities.

road construction
Local, News

Traffic alert: Bridge replacement on Barterbrook Road in Staunton necessary for I-81 improvements

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

UVA Basketball Notebook: Bennett not impressed with D that held TSU to 33 points

Chris Graham
jail police
Police, Virginia

Drug, contraband shakedown, change in leadership at Greensville Correctional Center

Crystal Graham
norfolk virginia beach
Virginia

DOMA Technologies announces $3.7M expansion in Virginia Beach with 300 new jobs

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy