Police cruiser struck by DWI driver in Leesburg: No injuries reported

A Leesburg Police cruiser was struck by a DWI driver Saturday night while an officer was helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

Justin Deleonardis, 33, of Paeonian Springs, has been charged in the accident, which happened shortly before 11 p.m.

Leesburg Police had received a report at 10:22 p.m. of a disabled vehicle that was blocking the exit lane from eastbound Route 7 onto Crosstrail Boulevard SE. Two officers responded and blocked the exit lane with their marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated in order to safely assist the motorist.

Just before 11 p.m., a vehicle driven by Deleonardis struck one of the LPD cruisers. The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.