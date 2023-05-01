Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspolice cruiser struck by dwi driver in leesburg no injuries reported
Virginia

Police cruiser struck by DWI driver in Leesburg: No injuries reported

Chris Graham
Published date:
leesburg police
Photo: Leesburg Police

A Leesburg Police cruiser was struck by a DWI driver Saturday night while an officer was helping a motorist with a disabled vehicle.

Justin Deleonardis, 33, of Paeonian Springs, has been charged in the accident, which happened shortly before 11 p.m.

Leesburg Police had received a report at 10:22 p.m. of a disabled vehicle that was blocking the exit lane from eastbound Route 7 onto Crosstrail Boulevard SE. Two officers responded and blocked the exit lane with their marked cruisers with their emergency lights activated in order to safely assist the motorist.

Just before 11 p.m., a vehicle driven by Deleonardis struck one of the LPD cruisers. The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Sports

19 is the magic number for O’s, Tides, both of whom had solid Aprils

Scott German
brian edgington
Sports

The reason Virginia is 5-7 the past three weeks: That 6.94 team ERA stands out

Chris Graham

Virginia, ranked as high as fifth nationally last month, is now down to 14th after a third straight weekend series loss, dropping two of three to surging Duke in Disharoon Park.

virginia map
Virginia

Labor: Virginia AFL-CIO endorsements, history of workers included in curriculum update

Chris Graham

The Virginia AFL-CIO has announced its early endorsements for the 2023 state legislative election cycle.

airplane
Virginia

Sens. Warner, Kaine support balance of flights between Dulles, National airports

Rebecca Barnabi
dogs
Local

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA among 350 shelters to participate in national adoption event

Rebecca Barnabi
news media
Local

Mailbag: A throwback to the time when we first learned AFP had a wider reach

Chris Graham
earth
U.S./World

Taking it slow: Slow design counters disposable nature of contemporary culture

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy