Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: Virginia-Morgan State hoops preview, UVA Football news and notes
Sports

Podcast: Virginia-Morgan State hoops preview, UVA Football news and notes

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham uva basketballVirginia is looking to rebound from a couple of subpar efforts before the Christmas break when it hosts Morgan State on Wednesday at JPJ.

Chris Graham tells you a little about Morgan State, then shifts the focus of the podcast to Virginia Football.

The football talk starts with the latest on what former coach Bronco Mendenhall is doing out at New Mexico, which is, basically, he’s hiring all of his former Virginia staffers.

Then we take a look at the job that Tony Elliott and his staff are doing to add to the Virginia roster via the preps and the transfer portal.

Listen

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

Bronco Mendenhall
Football, Sports

Bronco Mendenhall reassembling Virginia staff at new job in New Mexico

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shootout in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A chaotic scene unfolded with three gunshot victims on Christmas Eve at 12:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Riverbend Road in Virginia Beach.

uva leon bond layup
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Morgan State

Chris Graham

Virginia opened with a flurry of six games in 17 days, had a week off, then had three games in the next seven days, then 10 days off and two days in four days, another week off, and next up, Morgan State, on Wednesday.

young bucks
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Matt, Nick Jackson still trying to kneecap CM Punk, to Tony Khan’s, AEW’s detriment

Chris Graham
Eastern Bluebird perched on branch near bird seed wreath in forest in winter
Health, Virginia

Research: Feeding birds may impact well-being of people; provide connection to wildlife

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham
FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status