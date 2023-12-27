Podcast: Virginia-Morgan State hoops preview, UVA Football news and notes

Virginia is looking to rebound from a couple of subpar efforts before the Christmas break when it hosts Morgan State on Wednesday at JPJ.

Chris Graham tells you a little about Morgan State, then shifts the focus of the podcast to Virginia Football.

The football talk starts with the latest on what former coach Bronco Mendenhall is doing out at New Mexico, which is, basically, he’s hiring all of his former Virginia staffers.

Then we take a look at the job that Tony Elliott and his staff are doing to add to the Virginia roster via the preps and the transfer portal.

Listen