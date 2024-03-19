Countries
Podcast: AFP editor Chris Graham is in Dayton with Virginia in the First Four

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris graham acc hoopsDayton, little-known fact, is the sixth-biggest city in Ohio. AFP editor Chris Graham knows more about Dayton than anybody should know as he prepares for coverage of the Virginia-Colorado State matchup in the First Four on Tuesday.

Chris joins “The Mark Moses Show” to break down the First Four and the rest of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Listen to “The Mark Moses Show” weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. ET on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark middays on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow him on social media @markmosesshow.

