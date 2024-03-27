O’s top prospect Jackson Holliday highlights break camp roster for Triple-A Norfolk Tides

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Tuesday the break camp roster for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, whose season is set to start on Friday at Harbor Park.

Three players on the break camp roster a re ranked in the Top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. Headlining those three prospects is second baseman Jackson Holliday, ranking at #1. When Holliday plays for Norfolk, it will mark the fourth straight season the Tides have fielded the top prospect in baseball: Adley Rutschman in 2021, Gunnar Henderson in 2022 and Holliday in 2023.

Baseball America reported that the Orioles are the first organization since 1990 to have three #1 prospects in three straight seasons.

Infielder Coby Mayo is listed at #25 by Baseball America and #30 by MLB Pipeline. Not far behind Mayo is Heston Kjerstad, ranked #41 by Baseball America and #32 by MLB Pipeline, to round out the three Top 100 prospects.

Last season, Norfolk ended with seven Top 100 prospects playing for them. It was the most since 1995 when eight top 100 preseason prospects would play for Norfolk.

Including those three prospects, four others are listed among MLB.com’s Top 30 Orioles prospects. Infielder Connor Norby (#7) is the lone hitter remaining on that list. RHP Chayce McDermott (#9), LHP Cade Povich (#10) and RHP Justin Armbruester (#21) round out the seven Top 30 Orioles prospects on the Tides.