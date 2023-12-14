Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Nuclear energy company to expand Lynchburg facility; invest $49.4M, create 515 new jobs
Virginia

Nuclear energy company to expand Lynchburg facility; invest $49.4M, create 515 new jobs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
lynchburg
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

A leader in nuclear energy will invest nearly $50 million to expand, modernize and enhance its facilities in Lynchburg to meet increased demand for servicing existing nuclear power plans and developing solutions for advanced and small modular reactors.

The $49.4 million expansion of Framatome will create 515 new jobs for Virginia.

A $5 million grant was approved by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with this project.

“The greater Lynchburg region and the Commonwealth of Virginia have been Framatome’s North American base of operations for over a half century,” said Kathy Williams, CEO of Framatome North America. “Now, we’re strengthening our commitment to our home and our shared goal of safe, reliable, low carbon power generation.

“Our extensive investments in facility expansion and modernization, broadening our labor pool and escalating recruitment will help energize our community and align us with the Commonwealth of Virginia as catalysts in the transition to a clean energy future.”

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie T. Reed said Framatome has left an impressive and undeniable mark on the economy.

“The city is proud to champion this major expansion, working together to equip and employ our residents, attract investment, and chart the course for a brighter future for all of Lynchburg,” said Reed.

Framatome is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. The company is also eligible for benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Support for job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’
2 Youngkin, Leonsis roll out proposed $2B public-private Alexandria arena deal
3 Rockbridge County missing person case still in limbo more than a year after disappearance
4 Waynesboro City Council introduces ordinance to dissolve Valley ASAP program
5 Monticello High School grad charged in murder of Albemarle County real estate investor

Latest News

Augusta County
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County leader on deputy assault allegations: ‘I got my butt beat for not listening’

Chris Graham
road construction
Virginia

Stay alert: VDOT suspends highway work zones, lifts lane closures for holiday travel

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia this holiday season.

phone alert
Health, Local

Mobile phone application could help save lives of those experiencing cardiac arrest

Crystal Graham

A free mobile phone application used to empower people to help someone during a cardiac arrest is now active in the region.

tim kaine
Politics, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate passes 2024 NDAA with provisions secured by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia politics
U.S. & World

Professionals working in substance use disorder field may soon have student loans forgiven

Crystal Graham
pouring a glass of milk
Politics, Schools, U.S. & World

U.S. Senate passes legislation to allow whole milk in public school cafeterias again

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Virginia

Right Help, Right Now: Youngkin follows through on creating Medicaid slots for disabled

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy