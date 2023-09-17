Norfolk loses regular-season home finale to Memphis, 7-1, on Sunday

The Norfolk Tides (87-56) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (68-76), 7-1, on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

In the final regular season game at Harbor Park this year, the Tides’ bats go silent, settling for a series split with the Redbirds.

Following a scoreless first frame, Matt Koperniak came around to score after leading off the second inning with a double, crossing home plate on a two-out RBI single from Tres Barrera to put Memphis, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, in front early.

Four consecutive hits by Tides batters in the third led to Jackson Holliday driving in the equalizing run, punching a ball through the right side to tie the game at one apiece.

In their next turn at bat, Memphis led off the top of the fourth with four straight base hits as well, scratching three runs on a Móises Goméz solo home run to lead off the frame, followed shortly after by a Barrera two-run shot. Drawing a bases loaded walk later in the inning was Koperniak, and the Redbirds extended their lead to four, holding a 5-1 advantage over the Tides.

Memphis tacked on another in the fifth on an Irving Lopez RBI single to put the Redbirds up by five. The scoring would pause until the eighth when the visitors added a run on a fielder’s choice, making it a 7-1 score. The lead would hold and Memphis would tag Norfolk with the loss in the series finale.

Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, hits the road for the final series of the regular season with first pitch in Buffalo scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday night after a scheduled off day tomorrow. Neither side has announced a probable starter.