Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news new york man sentenced for shooting farmville auto dealer owner in robbery
Virginia

New York man sentenced for shooting Farmville auto dealer owner in robbery

Chris Graham
Published:
court law
(© BillionPhotos.com – stock.adobe.com)

A New York man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for committing an armed robbery in Farmville, during which he shot the victim in the leg.

According to court documents, on July 16, 2020, Herbert Young III, 54, committed an armed robbery of the Farmville auto dealership, Auto Connection. During the robbery, Young physically restrained the victim-owner’s hands using an electrical extension cord and a phone charging cord.

When a customer entered the store, the victim attempted to free himself and flee. Before the victim could do so, Young shot at him and struck the calf area of the victim’s right leg.

Young then stole a 2000 BMW, which belonged to the Auto Connection, and fled the scene.

In addition to the 2000 BMW, Young took the victim’s cell phone as well as other property that belonged to the Auto Connection.

DNA evidence obtained from the extension cord later tied Young to the armed robbery.

Prior to his conviction in this case, Young had been previously convicted of three separate armed robberies and an aggravated assault where he shot the victim.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
2 Waynesboro family goes public with frustration over lack of progress in sexual assault case
3 Staunton doesn’t seem to be following up on promise to review whistleblower complaint
4 Waynesboro mayor rebukes Jim Wood on ‘Pete Buttplug’ slur: ‘No place in our City’
5 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain

Latest News

waynesboro
Local

Community meeting to discuss Port Republic Action Plan is tonight

Rebecca Barnabi
uva virginia tech basketball
Sports

Women’s Basketball: UVA, Virginia Tech ready for 2023 ACC Tournament

Scott Ratcliffe

The Virginia and Virginia Tech women’s basketball teams concluded the regular season over the weekend and will now prepare for a trip to the ACC Tournament, taking place Wednesday through Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

reece beekman
Sports

Virginia is struggling, and it’s because Reece Beekman is struggling

Chris Graham

Something has been up lately with Reece Beekman, whose productivity has taken a nosedive since Virginia’s 63-50 win over NC State back on Feb. 7.

U.S./World

Legislation would permit whole milk in American public school cafeterias again

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Native Youth Community Project awarded $1.95 million ‘to correct a historical lack of educational access’

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

Connecticut man charged with filing false police report in Arlington County shooting

Chris Graham
Todd Grenfell
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police searching for missing North Chesterfield man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy