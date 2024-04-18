Countries
Home Author Rita Mae Brown blends felines and politics in new book in Mrs. Murphy series
Arts & Media, Local

Author Rita Mae Brown blends felines and politics in new book in Mrs. Murphy series

Crystal Graham
Published date:
rita mae brown on horse
Submitted/Photo by Danielle A. Durkin

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rita Mae Brown on April 20 at 4 p.m.

Brown will be reading from her new Mrs. Murphy Mystery, Feline Fatale.

Politicians fight like cats and dogs, but when things take a deadly turn at the Virginia House of Delegates, Mary Minor “Harry” Haristeen calls on her beloved pets to help her crack the case and stop the fur from flying in this latest mystery from Brown and her feline co-author Sneaky Pie Brown.

Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown, a tiger cat rescued from the local SPCA, have collaborated on 28 Mrs. Murphy mysteries, and they are involved in many local events to raise money for animal shelters.

Brown also writes the “Sister” Jane Arnold Outfoxed series and the Mags Rogers series and has authored the memoir Animal Magnetism. She and Sneaky Pie live with many other rescued animals.

This in-person event is free and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

