Author Rita Mae Brown blends felines and politics in new book in Mrs. Murphy series

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rita Mae Brown on April 20 at 4 p.m.

Brown will be reading from her new Mrs. Murphy Mystery, Feline Fatale.

Politicians fight like cats and dogs, but when things take a deadly turn at the Virginia House of Delegates, Mary Minor “Harry” Haristeen calls on her beloved pets to help her crack the case and stop the fur from flying in this latest mystery from Brown and her feline co-author Sneaky Pie Brown.

Brown and Sneaky Pie Brown, a tiger cat rescued from the local SPCA, have collaborated on 28 Mrs. Murphy mysteries, and they are involved in many local events to raise money for animal shelters.

Brown also writes the “Sister” Jane Arnold Outfoxed series and the Mags Rogers series and has authored the memoir Animal Magnetism. She and Sneaky Pie live with many other rescued animals.

This in-person event is free and open to the public.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.